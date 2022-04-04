Small Cap Stock Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) Is A Buy – Analysts

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP) has seen 25.81 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company closed the last trade at $1.32 per share which meant it lost -$0.13 on the day or -8.97% during that session. The IMPP stock price is -634.85% off its 52-week high price of $9.70 and 69.7% above the 52-week low of $0.40. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 58.3 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 39.11 million shares.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP) trade information

Sporting -8.97% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/01/22 when the IMPP stock price touched $1.32 or saw a rise of 26.67%. Year-to-date, Imperial Petroleum Inc. shares have moved -38.32%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -23.26%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP) have changed -40.00%. Short interest in the company has seen 8890.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.05.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) estimates and forecasts

IMPP Dividends

Imperial Petroleum Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 21.62% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 8.29% with a share float percentage of 10.57%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Imperial Petroleum Inc. having a total of 1 institutions that hold shares in the company.