Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) Suffers From Weak Fundamental Momentum

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) has seen 9.57 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.23B, closed the last trade at $2.97 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -1.00% during that session. The SKLZ stock price is -737.71% off its 52-week high price of $24.88 and 30.3% above the 52-week low of $2.07. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 10.57 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 15.40 million shares.

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) trade information

Sporting -1.00% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/01/22 when the SKLZ stock price touched $2.97 or saw a rise of 16.34%. Year-to-date, Skillz Inc. shares have moved -60.08%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.26%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) have changed 12.93%. Short interest in the company has seen 55.84 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.84.

Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Skillz Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -69.48% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 5.80%, compared to 9.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -15.40% and 13.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 69.10%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $113.95 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $124.43 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $67.72 million and $78.58 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 68.30% for the current quarter and 58.30% for the next.

SKLZ Dividends

Skillz Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 08 and March 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 15.03% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 52.36% with a share float percentage of 61.63%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Skillz Inc. having a total of 301 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 24.09 million shares worth more than $179.23 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, ARK Investment Management, LLC held 7.10% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Atlas Venture Associates IX, LLC, with the holding of over 22.91 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $170.45 million and represent 6.75% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.72% shares in the company for having 16.0 million shares of worth $119.06 million while later fund manager owns 6.8 million shares of worth $50.62 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.00% of company’s outstanding stock.