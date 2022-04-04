Short Term Estimates And Forecasts For Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) has seen 1.01 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $225.48M, closed the last trade at $4.01 per share which meant it lost -$0.17 on the day or -4.07% during that session. The EOSE stock price is -443.64% off its 52-week high price of $21.80 and 36.16% above the 52-week low of $2.56. The 3-month trading volume is 1.90 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.43.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) trade information

Sporting -4.07% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/01/22 when the EOSE stock price touched $4.01 or saw a rise of 12.64%. Year-to-date, Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. shares have moved -46.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.03%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) have changed 28.53%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 67.27% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10.00 while the price target rests at a high of $14.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -249.13% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -149.38% from current levels.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -71.76% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 8.47%, compared to 18.40% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 2,078.10%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.37 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.47 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $184k and $164k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 1,731.50% for the current quarter and 2,625.60% for the next.

EOSE Dividends

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 23 and February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.36% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 54.47% with a share float percentage of 58.16%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. having a total of 113 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are B. Riley Financial, Inc. with over 6.18 million shares worth more than $86.68 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, B. Riley Financial, Inc. held 11.51% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 2.55 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $35.75 million and represent 4.75% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.45% shares in the company for having 1.85 million shares of worth $18.42 million while later fund manager owns 1.01 million shares of worth $10.1 million as of Nov 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.89% of company’s outstanding stock.