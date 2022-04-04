Shares Of iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) Decreased By -0.42% In A Month

iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) has a beta value of 0.80 and has seen 18.72 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.64B, closed the last trade at $4.78 per share which meant it gained $0.24 on the day or 5.29% during that session. The IQ stock price is -297.49% off its 52-week high price of $19.00 and 61.09% above the 52-week low of $1.86. The 3-month trading volume is 19.27 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that iQIYI Inc. (IQ) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.60. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 11 out of 22 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.33.

iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) trade information

Sporting 5.29% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/01/22 when the IQ stock price touched $4.78 or saw a rise of 14.8%. Year-to-date, iQIYI Inc. shares have moved 4.82%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.90%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) have changed -0.42%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $39.54, which means that the shares’ value could jump 87.91% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12.65 while the price target rests at a high of $78.89. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1550.42% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -164.64% from current levels.

iQIYI Inc. (IQ) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that iQIYI Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -38.64% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 59.09%, compared to 20.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -3.10% and 4.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 4.80%.

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.14 billion for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.24 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $1.15 billion and $1.23 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -0.10% for the current quarter and 0.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 7.10% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 18.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 63.00%.

IQ Dividends

iQIYI Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 15 and February 21 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 72.95% with a share float percentage of 73.17%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with iQIYI Inc. having a total of 330 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are HHLR Advisors, LTD with over 38.65 million shares worth more than $310.35 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, HHLR Advisors, LTD held 10.21% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 22.38 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $179.68 million and represent 5.91% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.94% shares in the company for having 7.35 million shares of worth $58.99 million while later fund manager owns 3.96 million shares of worth $32.8 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.05% of company’s outstanding stock.