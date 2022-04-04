Shares Of Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) Gain 1.60% In A Month

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) has seen 1.13 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $949.32M, closed the recent trade at $3.78 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -0.66% during that session. The BITF stock price is -147.62% off its 52-week high price of $9.36 and 27.25% above the 52-week low of $2.75. The 3-month trading volume is 6.59 million shares.

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) trade information

Sporting -0.66% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/01/22 when the BITF stock price touched $3.78 or saw a rise of 11.06%. Year-to-date, Bitfarms Ltd. shares have moved -24.75%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.88%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) have changed 1.60%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.95, which means that the shares’ value could jump 52.45% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $7.95 while the price target rests at a high of $7.95. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -110.32% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -110.32% from the levels at last check today.

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Bitfarms Ltd. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -24.45% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 38.46%, compared to 19.50% for the industry.

BITF Dividends

Bitfarms Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 24 and May 30 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 13.96% with a share float percentage of 16.17%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Bitfarms Ltd. having a total of 110 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 8.35 million shares worth more than $42.18 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Invesco Ltd. held 4.15% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Citadel Advisors Llc, with the holding of over 3.26 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $16.48 million and represent 1.62% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Blockchain ETF. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.87% shares in the company for having 7.78 million shares of worth $28.49 million while later fund manager owns 1.23 million shares of worth $4.52 million as of Jan 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.61% of company’s outstanding stock.