Shares Of Arcimoto Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV) Declined -15.81% In One Month

Arcimoto Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) has a beta value of 2.35 and has seen 1.43 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $248.98M, closed the last trade at $5.70 per share which meant it lost -$0.91 on the day or -13.77% during that session. The FUV stock price is -229.3% off its 52-week high price of $18.77 and 20.88% above the 52-week low of $4.51. The 3-month trading volume is 845.74K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Arcimoto Inc. (FUV) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.60. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.25.

Arcimoto Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) trade information

Sporting -13.77% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/01/22 when the FUV stock price touched $5.70 or saw a rise of 21.92%. Year-to-date, Arcimoto Inc. shares have moved -26.74%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -17.99%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Arcimoto Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) have changed -15.81%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 32.94% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7.00 while the price target rests at a high of $10.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -75.44% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -22.81% from current levels.

Arcimoto Inc. (FUV) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -49.56% over the past 6 months, compared to 13.70% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 134.80%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.58 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.94 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $607k and $1.39 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 160.30% for the current quarter and 39.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -52.30% over the past 5 years.

FUV Dividends

Arcimoto Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 29 and April 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Arcimoto Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 23.55% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 26.26% with a share float percentage of 34.35%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Arcimoto Inc. having a total of 127 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 2.27 million shares worth more than $17.67 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Invesco Ltd. held 6.03% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 1.8 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $14.01 million and represent 4.78% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 5.56% shares in the company for having 2.09 million shares of worth $21.4 million while later fund manager owns 0.76 million shares of worth $8.66 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.01% of company’s outstanding stock.