Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) investors to reap big returns again

Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) has seen 1.54 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $269.00M, closed the recent trade at $2.52 per share which meant it lost -$0.08 on the day or -3.13% during that session. The PHUN stock price is -853.97% off its 52-week high price of $24.04 and 67.46% above the 52-week low of $0.82. The 3-month trading volume is 15.43 million shares.

Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) trade information

Sporting -3.13% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/01/22 when the PHUN stock price touched $2.52 or saw a rise of 16.83%. Year-to-date, Phunware Inc. shares have moved -1.14%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.11%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) have changed -6.14%.

Phunware Inc. (PHUN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Phunware Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 181.75% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 74.65%, compared to 4.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 66.70% and 73.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 6.40%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.4 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $6.02 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $2.02 million and $1.65 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 167.60% for the current quarter and 265.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -63.40% over the past 5 years.

PHUN Dividends

Phunware Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 11 and May 16 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.07% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.91% with a share float percentage of 12.82%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Phunware Inc. having a total of 59 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 3.29 million shares worth more than $8.65 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 3.40% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 1.18 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.1 million and represent 1.22% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.26% shares in the company for having 2.19 million shares of worth $5.76 million while later fund manager owns 0.96 million shares of worth $2.52 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.99% of company’s outstanding stock.