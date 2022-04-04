PAVmed Inc. (PAVM): Why Is The Stock Strong?

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) has a beta value of 0.19 and has seen 1.8 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $116.10M, closed the last trade at $1.34 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 1.52% during that session. The PAVM stock price is -623.88% off its 52-week high price of $9.70 and 15.67% above the 52-week low of $1.13. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.65 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.58 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that PAVmed Inc. (PAVM) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.15.

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) trade information

Sporting 1.52% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/01/22 when the PAVM stock price touched $1.34 or saw a rise of 20.94%. Year-to-date, PAVmed Inc. shares have moved -45.53%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -15.72%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) have changed -3.60%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.64 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.27.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 77.67% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $7.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -422.39% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -273.13% from current levels.

PAVmed Inc. (PAVM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that PAVmed Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -83.82% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -106.98%, compared to 8.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 11.80% and -38.50% for the next quarter.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $710k for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $670k for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -35.80% over the past 5 years.

PAVM Dividends

PAVmed Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 16 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.