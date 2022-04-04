NextDecade Corporation (NEXT)’s Stock Price Falls Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT) has a beta value of 0.46 and has seen 3.58 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $816.63M, closed the last trade at $6.94 per share which meant it gained $0.32 on the day or 4.83% during that session. The NEXT stock price is -5.62% off its 52-week high price of $7.33 and 73.49% above the 52-week low of $1.84. The 3-month trading volume is 921.56K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.06.

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT) trade information

Sporting 4.83% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/01/22 when the NEXT stock price touched $6.94 or saw a rise of 5.32%. Year-to-date, NextDecade Corporation shares have moved 143.51%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.12%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT) have changed 109.04%.

NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 146.98% over the past 6 months, compared to -5.30% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -28.50% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -38.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0.60%.

NEXT Dividends

NextDecade Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between March 23 and March 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.59% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 83.53% with a share float percentage of 85.75%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NextDecade Corporation having a total of 77 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC with over 54.34 million shares worth more than $154.86 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC held 43.88% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Valinor Management, LLC, with the holding of over 14.74 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $40.97 million and represent 11.90% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Catalyst MLP & Infrastructure Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.70% shares in the company for having 0.87 million shares of worth $2.48 million while later fund manager owns 0.86 million shares of worth $2.39 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.69% of company’s outstanding stock.