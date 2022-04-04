Missfresh Limited (MF) Has Great Growth Outlook For 2022

Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ:MF) has seen 2.65 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $213.20M, closed the last trade at $1.03 per share which meant it gained $0.13 on the day or 13.91% during that session. The MF stock price is -967.96% off its 52-week high price of $11.00 and 12.62% above the 52-week low of $0.90. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.52 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 654.59K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Missfresh Limited (MF) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.10. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ:MF) trade information

Sporting 13.91% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/01/22 when the MF stock price touched $1.03 or saw a rise of 33.12%. Year-to-date, Missfresh Limited shares have moved -79.44%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -29.93%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ:MF) have changed -47.98%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.3 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.91.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $37.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 97.25% from current levels. The projected low price target is $26.66 while the price target rests at a high of $48.33. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -4592.23% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -2488.35% from current levels.

Missfresh Limited (MF) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -75.36% over the past 6 months, compared to -0.10% for the industry.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $296.67 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $318.36 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021.

MF Dividends

Missfresh Limited is expected to release its next earnings report on November 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ:MF)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.77% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 34.86% with a share float percentage of 37.39%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Missfresh Limited having a total of 13 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Davis Selected Advisers, LP with over 6.21 million shares worth more than $31.09 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Davis Selected Advisers, LP held 3.00% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Glade Brook Capital Partners LLC, with the holding of over 2.72 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $13.64 million and represent 1.32% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Davis New York Venture Fund and Selected American Shares Inc. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.28% shares in the company for having 0.59 million shares of worth $2.31 million while later fund manager owns 0.14 million shares of worth $0.59 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.07% of company’s outstanding stock.