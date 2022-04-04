Micron Technology Inc. (MU) Outlook And Short Term Estimates

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has a beta value of 1.13 and has seen 7.02 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $86.98B, closed the recent trade at $76.98 per share which meant it gained $0.8 on the day or 1.05% during that session. The MU stock price is -27.89% off its 52-week high price of $98.45 and 14.69% above the 52-week low of $65.67. The 3-month trading volume is 23.85 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Micron Technology Inc. (MU) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 37 have rated it as a Hold, with 29 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.96.

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) trade information

Sporting 1.05% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/01/22 when the MU stock price touched $76.98 or saw a rise of 10.74%. Year-to-date, Micron Technology Inc. shares have moved -18.22%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.46%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) have changed -14.58%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $115.82, which means that the shares’ value could jump 33.53% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $83.00 while the price target rests at a high of $165.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -114.34% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -7.82% from the levels at last check today.

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Micron Technology Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 7.31% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 52.15%, compared to 52.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 100.00% and 14.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 16.30%.

28 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $7.51 billion for the current quarter. 28 have an estimated revenue figure of $7.98 billion for the next quarter concluding in May 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 84.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 116.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 29.65%.

MU Dividends

Micron Technology Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 29 and April 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.20 at a share yield of 0.26%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.19% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 82.18% with a share float percentage of 82.34%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Micron Technology Inc. having a total of 1,962 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 89.47 million shares worth more than $8.33 billion. As of Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.99% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 84.44 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.87 billion and represent 7.54% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard/Primecap Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.84% shares in the company for having 31.79 million shares of worth $2.96 billion while later fund manager owns 24.54 million shares of worth $2.29 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.19% of company’s outstanding stock.