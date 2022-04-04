JX Luxventure Limited (LLL) Investors To Reap Good Returns Once Again

JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ:LLL) has a beta value of 1.43 and has seen 3.11 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $14.89M, closed the last trade at $3.64 per share which meant it gained $0.12 on the day or 3.41% during that session. The LLL stock price is -96.7% off its 52-week high price of $7.16 and 57.42% above the 52-week low of $1.55. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 19.14 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.07 million shares.

JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ:LLL) trade information

Sporting 3.41% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/01/22 when the LLL stock price touched $3.64 or saw a rise of 23.85%. Year-to-date, JX Luxventure Limited shares have moved 61.06%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -16.70%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ:LLL) have changed 97.83%. Short interest in the company has seen 60560.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.2.

JX Luxventure Limited (LLL) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 20.53% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -37.10% over the past 5 years.

LLL Dividends

JX Luxventure Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ:LLL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 43.62% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.63% with a share float percentage of 8.21%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with JX Luxventure Limited having a total of 5 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.16 million shares worth more than $0.47 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 4.64% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Citadel Advisors LLC, with the holding of over 12929.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $38140.0 and represent 0.38% of shares outstanding.