IZEA Worldwide Inc. (IZEA) Shares Are Up 23.13% YTD

IZEA Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) has a beta value of 2.83 and has seen 1.33 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $102.89M, closed the last trade at $1.65 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.60% during that session. The IZEA stock price is -238.18% off its 52-week high price of $5.58 and 48.48% above the 52-week low of $0.85. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.66 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 863.56K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that IZEA Worldwide Inc. (IZEA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.02.

IZEA Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) trade information

Sporting -0.60% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/01/22 when the IZEA stock price touched $1.65 or saw a rise of 9.34%. Year-to-date, IZEA Worldwide Inc. shares have moved 23.13%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 26.92%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of IZEA Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) have changed 61.76%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.49 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.23.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 63.33% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.50 while the price target rests at a high of $4.50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -172.73% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -172.73% from current levels.

IZEA Worldwide Inc. (IZEA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that IZEA Worldwide Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -15.38% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 20.00%, compared to 4.70% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 54.20%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $8.75 million for the current quarter.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 68.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.00%.

IZEA Dividends

IZEA Worldwide Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 28 and April 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

IZEA Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 13.15% with a share float percentage of 13.79%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with IZEA Worldwide Inc. having a total of 44 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 2.69 million shares worth more than $5.16 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 4.34% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with the holding of over 1.48 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.83 million and represent 2.38% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.83% shares in the company for having 1.75 million shares of worth $3.36 million while later fund manager owns 0.79 million shares of worth $1.51 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.27% of company’s outstanding stock.