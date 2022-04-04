Investors In Akerna Corp. (KERN) Will Start Making Money Again

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) has a beta value of 2.45 and has seen 1.39 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $35.30M, closed the last trade at $1.13 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.88% during that session. The KERN stock price is -396.46% off its 52-week high price of $5.61 and 15.93% above the 52-week low of $0.95. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.81 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 777.15K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Akerna Corp. (KERN) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.14.

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) trade information

Sporting -0.88% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/01/22 when the KERN stock price touched $1.13 or saw a rise of 16.3%. Year-to-date, Akerna Corp. shares have moved -35.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -15.04%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) have changed 0.89%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.79 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.72.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.13, which means that the shares’ value could jump 63.9% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.50 while the price target rests at a high of $6.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -430.97% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -32.74% from current levels.

Akerna Corp. (KERN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Akerna Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -60.35% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 18.42%, compared to 13.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 58.80% and 55.20% for the next quarter.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $6.21 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $6.45 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $4.11 million and $4.01 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 51.10% for the current quarter and 60.70% for the next.

KERN Dividends

Akerna Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 16.44% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 15.07% with a share float percentage of 18.04%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Akerna Corp. having a total of 58 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.85 million shares worth more than $2.39 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 2.75% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Millrace Asset Group, Inc., with the holding of over 0.38 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.08 million and represent 1.25% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.78% shares in the company for having 0.55 million shares of worth $1.54 million while later fund manager owns 0.27 million shares of worth $0.76 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.88% of company’s outstanding stock.