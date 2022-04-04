Investor Confidence Shakens After Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ: MKD) Share Prices Gain $0.0

Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) has seen 3.78 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $27.63M, closed the last trade at $0.20 per share which meant it lost $0.0 on the day or 2.15% during that session. The MKD stock price is -490.0% off its 52-week high price of $1.18 and 45.0% above the 52-week low of $0.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 16.79 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 13.21 million shares.

Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) trade information

Sporting 2.15% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/01/22 when the MKD stock price touched $0.20 or saw a rise of 22.48%. Year-to-date, Molecular Data Inc. shares have moved -6.33%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.10%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) have changed 18.79%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.05 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.75.

Molecular Data Inc. (MKD) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -44.05% over the past 6 months.

MKD Dividends

Molecular Data Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on March 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.08% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.78% with a share float percentage of 4.21%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Molecular Data Inc. having a total of 10 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are TB Alternative Assets Ltd. with over 2.29 million shares worth more than $0.5 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. held 1.39% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 1.11 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.24 million and represent 0.67% of shares outstanding.