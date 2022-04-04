Investor Confidence Shakens After Insignia Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: ISIG) Share Prices Gain $1.37

Insignia Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) has a beta value of 1.66 and has seen 4.08 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $20.18M, closed the last trade at $12.69 per share which meant it gained $1.37 on the day or 12.10% during that session. The ISIG stock price is -179.75% off its 52-week high price of $35.50 and 62.17% above the 52-week low of $4.80. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.89 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.30 million shares.

Insignia Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) trade information

Sporting 12.10% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/01/22 when the ISIG stock price touched $12.69 or saw a rise of 12.3%. Year-to-date, Insignia Systems Inc. shares have moved -45.02%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 70.79%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Insignia Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) have changed 69.65%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.57 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.06.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $21.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 39.57% from current levels. The projected low price target is $21.00 while the price target rests at a high of $21.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -65.48% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -65.48% from current levels.

Insignia Systems Inc. (ISIG) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 62.07% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -21.00% over the past 5 years.

ISIG Dividends

Insignia Systems Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 07 and March 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Insignia Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 40.09% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 22.76% with a share float percentage of 37.99%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Insignia Systems Inc. having a total of 16 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.13 million shares worth more than $0.96 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 7.21% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 56261.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.42 million and represent 3.18% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.74% shares in the company for having 30844.0 shares of worth $0.22 million while later fund manager owns 17968.0 shares of worth $0.13 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.02% of company’s outstanding stock.