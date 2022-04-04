Investor Confidence Is Shaken After U.S. Well Services Inc. (NASDAQ: USWS) Share Prices Dropped By -$0.02

U.S. Well Services Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) has a beta value of 1.16 and has seen 2.75 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $84.80M, closed the last trade at $1.08 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -1.82% during that session. The USWS stock price is -418.52% off its 52-week high price of $5.60 and 26.85% above the 52-week low of $0.79. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.09 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.26 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that U.S. Well Services Inc. (USWS) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.39.

U.S. Well Services Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) trade information

Sporting -1.82% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/01/22 when the USWS stock price touched $1.08 or saw a rise of 11.48%. Year-to-date, U.S. Well Services Inc. shares have moved -6.09%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -14.96%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of U.S. Well Services Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) have changed -31.65%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.98 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.65.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.90, which means that the shares’ value could jump 62.76% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.50 while the price target rests at a high of $3.30. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -205.56% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -131.48% from current levels.

U.S. Well Services Inc. (USWS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -57.81% over the past 6 months, compared to 38.10% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 5.10%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $46.8 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $58 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $48.09 million and $76.26 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -2.70% for the current quarter and -23.90% for the next.

USWS Dividends

U.S. Well Services Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 08 and March 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

U.S. Well Services Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.82% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 51.55% with a share float percentage of 53.04%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with U.S. Well Services Inc. having a total of 26 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Crestview Partners III GP, LP with over 19.8 million shares worth more than $22.77 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Crestview Partners III GP, LP held 37.81% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is TCW Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 10.76 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $12.37 million and represent 20.55% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.71% shares in the company for having 0.9 million shares of worth $1.03 million while later fund manager owns 0.19 million shares of worth $0.22 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.37% of company’s outstanding stock.