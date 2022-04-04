How Will Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) Perform In The Next Few Months?

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) has seen 4.89 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $307.41M, closed the last trade at $0.68 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.25% during that session. The YSG stock price is -1860.29% off its 52-week high price of $13.33 and 11.76% above the 52-week low of $0.60. The 3-month trading volume is 5.19 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.06.

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) trade information

Sporting -0.25% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/01/22 when the YSG stock price touched $0.68 or saw a rise of 15.12%. Year-to-date, Yatsen Holding Limited shares have moved -68.15%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.76%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) have changed -47.73%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.85, which means that the shares’ value could jump 91.34% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.43 while the price target rests at a high of $17.14. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -2420.59% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -551.47% from current levels.

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Yatsen Holding Limited shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -81.29% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 29.17%, compared to 8.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 45.50% and 50.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 14.70%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $256.46 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $219.74 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $304.9 million and $223.53 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -15.90% for the current quarter and -1.70% for the next.

YSG Dividends

Yatsen Holding Limited is expected to release its next earnings report between March 09 and March 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 37.91% with a share float percentage of 40.41%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Yatsen Holding Limited having a total of 101 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are HHLR Advisors, LTD with over 40.45 million shares worth more than $86.97 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, HHLR Advisors, LTD held 9.04% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 16.78 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $36.07 million and represent 3.75% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Emerging Asia Fund and Bridge Builder Tr-Bridge Builder International Equity Fd. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.39% shares in the company for having 1.75 million shares of worth $4.57 million while later fund manager owns 1.5 million shares of worth $5.72 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.34% of company’s outstanding stock.