How Will Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ: MLCO) Perform In The Next Few Months?

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) has a beta value of 1.67 and has seen 0.96 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.65B, closed the recent trade at $8.35 per share which meant it gained $0.27 on the day or 3.34% during that session. The MLCO stock price is -156.29% off its 52-week high price of $21.40 and 31.14% above the 52-week low of $5.75. The 3-month trading volume is 4.47 million shares.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) trade information

Sporting 3.34% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/01/22 when the MLCO stock price touched $8.35 or saw a rise of 2.34%. Year-to-date, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited shares have moved -20.63%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) have changed -18.71%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13.14, which means that the shares’ value could jump 36.45% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $9.50 while the price target rests at a high of $18.30. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -119.16% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -13.77% from the levels at last check today.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -24.56% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 30.52%, compared to 9.80% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -47.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 35.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 8.00%.

MLCO Dividends

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited is expected to release its next earnings report between April 26 and May 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 42.38% with a share float percentage of 42.38%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited having a total of 383 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC with over 22.19 million shares worth more than $225.91 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC held 4.65% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital World Investors, with the holding of over 21.05 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $215.58 million and represent 4.41% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Europacific Growth Fund and Vanguard International Value Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.91% shares in the company for having 13.89 million shares of worth $142.26 million while later fund manager owns 8.88 million shares of worth $96.19 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.86% of company’s outstanding stock.