HEXO Corp. (HEXO): What Is Good About Stock?

HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) has a beta value of 1.99 and has seen 1.96 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $294.60M, closed the recent trade at $0.60 per share which meant it lost $0.0 on the day or -0.55% during that session. The HEXO stock price is -1158.33% off its 52-week high price of $7.55 and 23.33% above the 52-week low of $0.46. The 3-month trading volume is 7.96 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that HEXO Corp. (HEXO) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.30. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.04.

HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) trade information

Sporting -0.55% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/01/22 when the HEXO stock price touched $0.60 or saw a rise of 12.36%. Year-to-date, HEXO Corp. shares have moved -13.64%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -18.66%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) have changed 0.38%.

HEXO Corp. (HEXO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that HEXO Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -66.85% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 37.78%, compared to 13.60% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 88.20%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $47.67 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $48.71 million for the next quarter concluding in Jul 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -21.40% over the past 5 years.

HEXO Dividends

HEXO Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between June 13 and June 17 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.27% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 22.35% with a share float percentage of 23.10%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with HEXO Corp. having a total of 143 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ETF Managers Group, LLC with over 23.76 million shares worth more than $16.6 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, ETF Managers Group, LLC held 6.21% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Scotia Capital Inc., with the holding of over 12.3 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8.6 million and represent 3.22% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 6.04% shares in the company for having 23.1 million shares of worth $12.94 million while later fund manager owns 3.97 million shares of worth $2.22 million as of Jan 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.04% of company’s outstanding stock.