Here Is A Bargain Stock You Should Look At : KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE)

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) has seen 25.55 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $11.17B, closed the last trade at $14.01 per share which meant it gained $1.64 on the day or 13.26% during that session. The BEKE stock price is -343.97% off its 52-week high price of $62.20 and 47.82% above the 52-week low of $7.31. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 28.47 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 17.34 million shares.

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) trade information

Sporting 13.26% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/01/22 when the BEKE stock price touched $14.01 or saw a rise of 6.91%. Year-to-date, KE Holdings Inc. shares have moved -30.37%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 15.50%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) have changed -19.06%. Short interest in the company has seen 26.23 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.03.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $135.78, which means that the shares’ value could jump 89.68% from current levels. The projected low price target is $47.42 while the price target rests at a high of $202.30. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1343.97% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -238.47% from current levels.

KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that KE Holdings Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -24.76% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 16.67%, compared to -10.20% for the industry.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 126.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 19.18%.

BEKE Dividends

KE Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.89% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 41.27% with a share float percentage of 41.64%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with KE Holdings Inc. having a total of 335 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are SB Global Advisers Ltd with over 77.43 million shares worth more than $1.41 billion. As of Sep 29, 2021, SB Global Advisers Ltd held 8.64% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Lone Pine Capital Llc, with the holding of over 30.2 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $551.48 million and represent 3.37% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and ACAP Strategic Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.02% shares in the company for having 9.1 million shares of worth $166.2 million while later fund manager owns 3.77 million shares of worth $68.76 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.42% of company’s outstanding stock.