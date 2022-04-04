Here Is A Bargain Stock You Should Look At : Desktop Metal Inc. (DM)

Desktop Metal Inc. (NYSE:DM) has seen 2.0 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.48B, closed the recent trade at $5.13 per share which meant it gained $0.39 on the day or 8.23% during that session. The DM stock price is -206.04% off its 52-week high price of $15.70 and 36.65% above the 52-week low of $3.25. The 3-month trading volume is 5.98 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Desktop Metal Inc. (DM) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.13.

Desktop Metal Inc. (NYSE:DM) trade information

Sporting 8.23% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/01/22 when the DM stock price touched $5.13 or saw a rise of 0.97%. Year-to-date, Desktop Metal Inc. shares have moved -4.24%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.82%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Desktop Metal Inc. (NYSE:DM) have changed 23.44%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 26.71% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $4.50 while the price target rests at a high of $13.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -153.41% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 12.28% from the levels at last check today.

Desktop Metal Inc. (DM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Desktop Metal Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -35.07% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -3.57%, compared to 11.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -533.30% and -25.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 127.00%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $41.61 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $58.6 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022. Year-ago sales stood $11.31 million and $19.07 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 267.80% for the current quarter and 207.30% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -327.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 46.00%.

DM Dividends

Desktop Metal Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 16 and May 20 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Desktop Metal Inc. (NYSE:DM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 16.75% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 51.08% with a share float percentage of 61.36%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Desktop Metal Inc. having a total of 300 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 19.21 million shares worth more than $95.09 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 6.15% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is KPCB XVI Associates, LLC, with the holding of over 17.5 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $125.45 million and represent 5.60% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.97% shares in the company for having 6.14 million shares of worth $30.41 million while later fund manager owns 5.43 million shares of worth $26.89 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.74% of company’s outstanding stock.