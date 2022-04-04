Greenlane Holdings Inc. (GNLN) Short-Term Forecasts And Estimates

Greenlane Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) has seen 4.14 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $63.90M, closed the last trade at $0.53 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -5.36% during that session. The GNLN stock price is -1107.55% off its 52-week high price of $6.40 and 24.53% above the 52-week low of $0.40. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.09 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.93 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Greenlane Holdings Inc. (GNLN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.08.

Greenlane Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) trade information

Sporting -5.36% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/01/22 when the GNLN stock price touched $0.53 or saw a rise of 18.46%. Year-to-date, Greenlane Holdings Inc. shares have moved -45.03%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -24.45%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Greenlane Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) have changed 5.83%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.66 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.1.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.80, which means that the shares’ value could jump 70.56% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.00 while the price target rests at a high of $2.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -277.36% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -88.68% from current levels.

Greenlane Holdings Inc. (GNLN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Greenlane Holdings Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -78.80% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 48.72%, compared to 5.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 87.30% and 77.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 23.90%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $59.1 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $61.25 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $36.27 million and $36.26 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 62.90% for the current quarter and 68.90% for the next.

GNLN Dividends

Greenlane Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 29 and April 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Greenlane Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.63% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 22.53% with a share float percentage of 24.12%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Greenlane Holdings Inc. having a total of 135 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Anson Funds Management LP with over 5.41 million shares worth more than $12.83 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Anson Funds Management LP held 6.73% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C., with the holding of over 2.54 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.01 million and represent 3.15% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF and Spinnaker ETF Tr-Cannabis ETF. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.15% shares in the company for having 0.93 million shares of worth $1.59 million while later fund manager owns 0.82 million shares of worth $2.08 million as of Aug 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.02% of company’s outstanding stock.