GBS Inc. (GBS) Has Great Growth Outlook For 2022

GBS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBS) has seen 4.52 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $11.60M, closed the recent trade at $0.93 per share which meant it gained $0.15 on the day or 19.72% during that session. The GBS stock price is -521.51% off its 52-week high price of $5.78 and 59.14% above the 52-week low of $0.38. The 3-month trading volume is 2.43 million shares.

GBS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBS) trade information

Sporting 19.72% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/01/22 when the GBS stock price touched $0.93 or saw a rise of 14.68%. Year-to-date, GBS Inc. shares have moved -45.64%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.77%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of GBS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBS) have changed 7.47%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 81.4% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $5.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -437.63% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -437.63% from the levels at last check today.

GBS Inc. (GBS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that GBS Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -67.09% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 0.00%, compared to 6.50% for the industry.

GBS Dividends

GBS Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on August 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

GBS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.89% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.64% with a share float percentage of 1.80%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with GBS Inc. having a total of 11 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. with over 75000.0 shares worth more than $0.11 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. held 0.50% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is WealthShield Partners, LLC, with the holding of over 49147.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $70525.0 and represent 0.33% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.50% shares in the company for having 75000.0 shares of worth $0.11 million while later fund manager owns 33859.0 shares of worth $48587.0 as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.23% of company’s outstanding stock.