EVgo Inc. (EVGO) Short-Term Forecasts And Estimates

EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO) has seen 2.22 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.40B, closed the recent trade at $13.97 per share which meant it gained $1.22 on the day or 9.57% during that session. The EVGO stock price is -40.23% off its 52-week high price of $19.59 and 49.89% above the 52-week low of $7.00. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.86 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.22 million shares.

EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO) trade information

Sporting 9.57% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/01/22 when the EVGO stock price touched $13.97 or saw a rise of 0.43%. Year-to-date, EVgo Inc. shares have moved 28.27%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.59%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO) have changed 20.97%. Short interest in the company has seen 20.47 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.97.

EVgo Inc. (EVGO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that EVgo Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 53.99% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 39.66%, compared to 13.70% for the industry.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $6.13 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $10.77 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

EVGO Dividends

EVgo Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 28 and April 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.24% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 42.62% with a share float percentage of 42.72%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with EVgo Inc. having a total of 155 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Pictet Asset Management SA with over 3.99 million shares worth more than $39.68 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Pictet Asset Management SA held 5.81% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 2.65 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $26.38 million and represent 3.86% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Delaware Ivy Small Cap Growth Fund. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.37% shares in the company for having 3.01 million shares of worth $37.66 million while later fund manager owns 1.08 million shares of worth $10.74 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.57% of company’s outstanding stock.