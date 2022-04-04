DoorDash Inc. (DASH) Shares Are Down -9.47% So Far This Year

DoorDash Inc. (NYSE:DASH) has seen 1.42 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $40.83B, closed the recent trade at $127.30 per share which meant it gained $6.4 on the day or 5.29% during that session. The DASH stock price is -102.08% off its 52-week high price of $257.25 and 41.62% above the 52-week low of $74.32. The 3-month trading volume is 5.95 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that DoorDash Inc. (DASH) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 11 out of 23 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.27.

DoorDash Inc. (NYSE:DASH) trade information

Sporting 5.29% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/01/22 when the DASH stock price touched $127.30 or saw a rise of 1.5%. Year-to-date, DoorDash Inc. shares have moved -18.80%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.83%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of DoorDash Inc. (NYSE:DASH) have changed 18.90%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $163.07, which means that the shares’ value could jump 21.94% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $118.00 while the price target rests at a high of $230.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -80.68% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 7.31% from the levels at last check today.

DoorDash Inc. (DASH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that DoorDash Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -40.73% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 11.51%, compared to 2.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 89.90% and 41.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 68.70%.

20 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.28 billion for the current quarter. 14 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.36 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $970 million and $1.08 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 32.10% for the current quarter and 26.70% for the next.

DASH Dividends

DoorDash Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 23 and February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

DoorDash Inc. (NYSE:DASH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.23% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 91.25% with a share float percentage of 91.45%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with DoorDash Inc. having a total of 496 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD with over 43.57 million shares worth more than $8.98 billion. As of Sep 29, 2021, SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD held 13.98% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is SC US (TTGP) Ltd, with the holding of over 39.4 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8.12 billion and represent 12.64% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Blue Chip Growth Fund Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.81% shares in the company for having 5.63 million shares of worth $1.16 billion while later fund manager owns 4.4 million shares of worth $907.01 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.41% of company’s outstanding stock.