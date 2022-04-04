Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: DLPN) investors to reap big returns again

Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) has a beta value of 2.13 and has seen 1.57 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $42.11M, closed the last trade at $6.12 per share which meant it gained $0.91 on the day or 17.47% during that session. The DLPN stock price is -149.18% off its 52-week high price of $15.25 and 43.63% above the 52-week low of $3.45. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.39 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 120.45K shares.

Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) trade information

Sporting 17.47% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/01/22 when the DLPN stock price touched $6.12 or saw a rise of 2.7%. Year-to-date, Dolphin Entertainment Inc. shares have moved -28.17%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 22.40%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) have changed 53.38%. Short interest in the company has seen 82150.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 1.11.

Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (DLPN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -50.12% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 51.40%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $11.19 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $9.51 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $5.84 million and $7.18 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 91.70% for the current quarter and 32.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 56.30% over the past 5 years.

DLPN Dividends

Dolphin Entertainment Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 22 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.13% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 17.71% with a share float percentage of 19.49%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Dolphin Entertainment Inc. having a total of 30 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are EJF Capital LLC with over 0.3 million shares worth more than $2.56 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, EJF Capital LLC held 3.71% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 0.29 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.45 million and represent 3.56% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.46% shares in the company for having 0.2 million shares of worth $1.7 million while later fund manager owns 86818.0 shares of worth $0.74 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.07% of company’s outstanding stock.