Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) Falls -24.74%, Causing Bears To Lose

Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) has seen 3.66 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $24.30M, closed the last trade at $1.43 per share which meant it lost -$0.47 on the day or -24.74% during that session. The DBGI stock price is -515.38% off its 52-week high price of $8.80 and 36.36% above the 52-week low of $0.91. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.89 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 741.84K shares.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) trade information

Sporting -24.74% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/01/22 when the DBGI stock price touched $1.43 or saw a rise of 31.25%. Year-to-date, Digital Brands Group Inc. shares have moved -37.83%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -20.99%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) have changed 33.64%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.36 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.59.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -50.52% over the past 6 months.

DBGI Dividends

Digital Brands Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 25.19% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 16.65% with a share float percentage of 22.26%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Digital Brands Group Inc. having a total of 22 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Lindbrook Capital, Llc with over 0.96 million shares worth more than $2.22 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Lindbrook Capital, Llc held 7.53% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Norwest Venture Partners XII, LP, with the holding of over 0.66 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.53 million and represent 5.19% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.32% shares in the company for having 0.3 million shares of worth $0.68 million while later fund manager owns 59422.0 shares of worth $0.14 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.46% of company’s outstanding stock.