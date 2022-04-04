Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELZ) investors to reap big returns again

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ) has a beta value of 4.97 and has seen 1.63 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $25.40M, closed the last trade at $3.66 per share which meant it lost -$0.24 on the day or -6.15% during that session. The CELZ stock price is -745.63% off its 52-week high price of $30.95 and 63.93% above the 52-week low of $1.32. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 22.52 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.89 million shares.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ) trade information

Sporting -6.15% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/01/22 when the CELZ stock price touched $3.66 or saw a rise of 28.79%. Year-to-date, Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. shares have moved 65.61%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.17%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ) have changed 106.78%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.41 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.28.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (CELZ) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -57.19% over the past 6 months, compared to -0.80% for the industry.

CELZ Dividends

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.33% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.90% with a share float percentage of 11.64%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. having a total of 3 institutions that hold shares in the company.