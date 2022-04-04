Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ: CRTD) Surprises Wall Street With 1.74% Stock Price Gain

Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) has a beta value of 0.90 and has seen 1.37 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $22.70M, closed the last trade at $1.17 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 1.74% during that session. The CRTD stock price is -737.61% off its 52-week high price of $9.80 and 11.97% above the 52-week low of $1.03. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.99 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 548.46K shares.

Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) trade information

Sporting 1.74% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/01/22 when the CRTD stock price touched $1.17 or saw a rise of 9.3%. Year-to-date, Creatd Inc. shares have moved -44.02%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.63%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) have changed -20.41%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.84 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.68.

Creatd Inc. (CRTD) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -55.00% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 167.80%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $172k for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 16.70% over the past 5 years.

CRTD Dividends

Creatd Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 29 and April 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.22% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.17% with a share float percentage of 5.89%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Creatd Inc. having a total of 15 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.36 million shares worth more than $0.97 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 2.19% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with the holding of over 0.15 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.4 million and represent 0.91% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.33% shares in the company for having 0.22 million shares of worth $0.59 million while later fund manager owns 0.13 million shares of worth $0.36 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.82% of company’s outstanding stock.