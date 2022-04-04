CPS Technologies Corporation (CPSH) Has A Bright Growth Prospects For 2022

CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CPSH) has a beta value of 1.70 and has seen 1.17 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $75.01M, closed the last trade at $5.18 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -0.58% during that session. The CPSH stock price is -176.45% off its 52-week high price of $14.32 and 52.32% above the 52-week low of $2.47. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.58 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 227.57K shares.

CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CPSH) trade information

Sporting -0.58% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/01/22 when the CPSH stock price touched $5.18 or saw a rise of 5.65%. Year-to-date, CPS Technologies Corporation shares have moved 36.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 52.35%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CPSH) have changed 70.96%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.3 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.49.

CPS Technologies Corporation (CPSH) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 4.86% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 53.10% over the past 5 years.

CPSH Dividends

CPS Technologies Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between February 21 and February 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CPSH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 32.72% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.85% with a share float percentage of 16.13%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CPS Technologies Corporation having a total of 33 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.48 million shares worth more than $2.38 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 3.34% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is CIBC Private Wealth Group, LLC, with the holding of over 0.22 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.1 million and represent 1.54% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.34% shares in the company for having 0.34 million shares of worth $1.67 million while later fund manager owns 0.13 million shares of worth $0.63 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.89% of company’s outstanding stock.