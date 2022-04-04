Can Precigen Inc. (PGEN) Future Potential Be Undermined By Current Price Volatility?

Precigen Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) has a beta value of 2.31 and has seen 2.86 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $436.59M, closed the recent trade at $2.39 per share which meant it gained $0.12 on the day or 5.29% during that session. The PGEN stock price is -264.85% off its 52-week high price of $8.72 and 22.59% above the 52-week low of $1.85. The 3-month trading volume is 1.79 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Precigen Inc. (PGEN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.13.

Precigen Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) trade information

Sporting 5.29% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/01/22 when the PGEN stock price touched $2.39 or saw a rise of 3.24%. Year-to-date, Precigen Inc. shares have moved -38.81%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.19%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Precigen Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) have changed 10.73%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 82.62% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $10.00 while the price target rests at a high of $17.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -611.3% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -318.41% from the levels at last check today.

Precigen Inc. (PGEN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Precigen Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -55.58% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -20.41%, compared to -0.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -44.40% and 60.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -0.70%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $23.27 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $45.23 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022. Year-ago sales stood $24.51 million and $33.58 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -5.10% for the current quarter and 34.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 20.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 21.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 2.40%.

PGEN Dividends

Precigen Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 09 and May 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Precigen Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.86% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 68.56% with a share float percentage of 77.78%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Precigen Inc. having a total of 236 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Third Security, LLC with over 83.38 million shares worth more than $309.34 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Third Security, LLC held 40.29% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 10.07 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $37.35 million and represent 4.86% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Trust for Advised Port-Miller Opportunity Trust and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.58% shares in the company for having 5.34 million shares of worth $19.82 million while later fund manager owns 4.94 million shares of worth $18.33 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.39% of company’s outstanding stock.