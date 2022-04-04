Braze Inc. (BRZE) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Braze Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) has seen 1.46 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.82B, closed the recent trade at $41.71 per share which meant it gained $1.23 on the day or 3.04% during that session. The BRZE stock price is -136.83% off its 52-week high price of $98.78 and 26.25% above the 52-week low of $30.76. The 3-month trading volume is 491.17K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Braze Inc. (BRZE) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.22.

Braze Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) trade information

Sporting 3.04% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/01/22 when the BRZE stock price touched $41.71 or saw a rise of 12.96%. Year-to-date, Braze Inc. shares have moved -47.54%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.17%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Braze Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) have changed 3.27%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $70.45, which means that the shares’ value could jump 40.79% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $60.00 while the price target rests at a high of $90.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -115.78% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -43.85% from the levels at last check today.

Braze Inc. (BRZE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Braze Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 43.00%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $72.57 million for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $80.13 million for the next quarter concluding in Jul 2022.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -134.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30.00%.

BRZE Dividends

Braze Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on March 30 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Braze Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.54% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 52.05% with a share float percentage of 53.40%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Braze Inc. having a total of 74 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ICONIQ Capital, LLC with over 3.08 million shares worth more than $237.46 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, ICONIQ Capital, LLC held 11.69% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Sapphire Ventures, LLC, with the holding of over 1.75 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $134.67 million and represent 6.63% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.16% shares in the company for having 0.57 million shares of worth $28.4 million while later fund manager owns 0.53 million shares of worth $26.51 million as of Jan 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.01% of company’s outstanding stock.