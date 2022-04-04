Bioventus Inc. (BVS) Is A Buy Stock For Small Caps – Analysts

Bioventus Inc. (NASDAQ:BVS) has seen 0.77 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.08B, closed the recent trade at $12.46 per share which meant it lost -$1.17 on the day or -8.58% during that session. The BVS stock price is -60.03% off its 52-week high price of $19.94 and 8.51% above the 52-week low of $11.40. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.17 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 150.10K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Bioventus Inc. (BVS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.2.

Bioventus Inc. (NASDAQ:BVS) trade information

Sporting -8.58% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/01/22 when the BVS stock price touched $12.46 or saw a rise of 14.01%. Year-to-date, Bioventus Inc. shares have moved -5.94%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.60%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bioventus Inc. (NASDAQ:BVS) have changed -1.87%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.85 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.45.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $21.20, which means that the shares’ value could jump 41.23% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $17.00 while the price target rests at a high of $30.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -140.77% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -36.44% from the levels at last check today.

Bioventus Inc. (BVS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Bioventus Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -4.88% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 2.67%, compared to 11.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -91.40% and 20.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 33.70%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $124.56 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $115.79 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $98.59 million and $81.78 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 26.30% for the current quarter and 41.60% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 31.60% over the past 5 years.

BVS Dividends

Bioventus Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 23 and March 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Bioventus Inc. (NASDAQ:BVS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 21.84% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 52.00% with a share float percentage of 66.53%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Bioventus Inc. having a total of 110 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Essex Woodlands Management Inc. with over 12.1 million shares worth more than $171.29 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Essex Woodlands Management Inc. held 76.63% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the holding of over 2.67 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $37.87 million and represent 16.94% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Managed Portfolio Series-Nuance Mid Cap Value Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.40% shares in the company for having 0.69 million shares of worth $10.48 million while later fund manager owns 0.51 million shares of worth $7.19 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 3.21% of company’s outstanding stock.