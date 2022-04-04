BioAtla Inc. (BCAB): Why Is The Stock Strong?

BioAtla Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) has seen 1.01 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $186.61M, closed the last trade at $5.03 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 0.60% during that session. The BCAB stock price is -1042.35% off its 52-week high price of $57.46 and 16.1% above the 52-week low of $4.22. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.07 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 708.48K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that BioAtla Inc. (BCAB) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.60. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.65.

BioAtla Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) trade information

Sporting 0.60% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/01/22 when the BCAB stock price touched $5.03 or saw a rise of 7.71%. Year-to-date, BioAtla Inc. shares have moved -74.38%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.53%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BioAtla Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) have changed -17.54%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.22 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.62.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $41.17, which means that the shares’ value could jump 87.78% from current levels. The projected low price target is $25.00 while the price target rests at a high of $68.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1251.89% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -397.02% from current levels.

BioAtla Inc. (BCAB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that BioAtla Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -83.72% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 1.81%, compared to -0.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 56.70% and -41.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 1,023.50%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.6 million for the current quarter.

BCAB Dividends

BioAtla Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 22 and March 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

BioAtla Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 15.99% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 74.79% with a share float percentage of 89.03%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BioAtla Inc. having a total of 146 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 3.92 million shares worth more than $76.96 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, FMR, LLC held 10.94% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wellington Management Group, LLP, with the holding of over 3.23 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $63.45 million and represent 9.02% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.84% shares in the company for having 1.02 million shares of worth $25.73 million while later fund manager owns 0.87 million shares of worth $17.0 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.42% of company’s outstanding stock.