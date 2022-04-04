Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Dropped -0.58% In One Month

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) has a beta value of 1.25 and has seen 15.66 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.84B, closed the last trade at $27.62 per share which meant it gained $2.04 on the day or 7.97% during that session. The BILI stock price is -367.92% off its 52-week high price of $129.24 and 45.94% above the 52-week low of $14.93. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 17.43 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.54 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Bilibili Inc. (BILI) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.60. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 4 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 40 have rated it as a Hold, with 28 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.64.

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) trade information

Sporting 7.97% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/01/22 when the BILI stock price touched $27.62 or saw a rise of 12.57%. Year-to-date, Bilibili Inc. shares have moved -40.47%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.33%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) have changed -0.58%. Short interest in the company has seen 26.32 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.3.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $306.85, which means that the shares’ value could jump 91.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $94.84 while the price target rests at a high of $773.46. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -2700.36% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -243.37% from current levels.

Bilibili Inc. (BILI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Bilibili Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -57.43% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -9.38%, compared to 2.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -120.70% and -55.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 64.20%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $900.76 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $919.72 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $592.02 million and $602.33 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 52.20% for the current quarter and 52.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -33.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -105.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 1.54%.

BILI Dividends

Bilibili Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 22 and February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.41% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 43.95% with a share float percentage of 45.50%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Bilibili Inc. having a total of 482 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 11.52 million shares worth more than $534.76 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, FMR, LLC held 3.79% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is State Street Corporation, with the holding of over 10.64 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $493.64 million and represent 3.50% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Artisan Developing World Fund and Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.77% shares in the company for having 5.37 million shares of worth $355.21 million while later fund manager owns 4.61 million shares of worth $304.23 million as of Nov 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.52% of company’s outstanding stock.