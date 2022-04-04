Bears Are Back On The Defensive As Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) swung 0.96%

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE) has a beta value of 1.80 and has seen 1.86 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $577.30M, closed the recent trade at $1.59 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 0.96% during that session. The GTE stock price is -27.04% off its 52-week high price of $2.02 and 72.33% above the 52-week low of $0.44. The 3-month trading volume is 7.27 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE) trade information

Sporting 0.96% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/01/22 when the GTE stock price touched $1.59 or saw a rise of 5.36%. Year-to-date, Gran Tierra Energy Inc. shares have moved 106.28%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.65%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE) have changed 11.35%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.34, which means that the shares’ value could jump 32.05% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $1.40 while the price target rests at a high of $5.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -214.47% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 11.95% from the levels at last check today.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 107.12% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 98.10%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $938.6 million for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -26.57% over the past 5 years.

GTE Dividends

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 02 and May 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 22.72% with a share float percentage of 23.25%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Gran Tierra Energy Inc. having a total of 93 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are GMT Capital Corp with over 27.36 million shares worth more than $20.82 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, GMT Capital Corp held 7.45% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Royal Bank of Canada, with the holding of over 10.3 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.84 million and represent 2.81% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio and DFA International Core Equity Portfolio. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.88% shares in the company for having 6.92 million shares of worth $6.36 million while later fund manager owns 1.92 million shares of worth $1.77 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.52% of company’s outstanding stock.