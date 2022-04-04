Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL)’s Stock Price Falls Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum

Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) has a beta value of 3.03 and has seen 1.15 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $19.00M, closed the last trade at $0.46 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 1.13% during that session. The ARTL stock price is -282.61% off its 52-week high price of $1.76 and 26.09% above the 52-week low of $0.34. The 3-month trading volume is 541.46K shares.

Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) trade information

Sporting 1.13% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/01/22 when the ARTL stock price touched $0.46 or saw a rise of 7.07%. Year-to-date, Artelo Biosciences Inc. shares have moved -12.31%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.27%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) have changed 3.90%.

Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Artelo Biosciences Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -41.65% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 27.50%, compared to -0.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 64.30% and 54.50% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -35.00% over the past 5 years.

ARTL Dividends

Artelo Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between January 12 and January 17 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.72% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.39% with a share float percentage of 6.57%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Artelo Biosciences Inc. having a total of 24 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.89 million shares worth more than $0.46 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 2.11% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Kepos Capital Lp, with the holding of over 0.2 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.1 million and represent 0.47% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.60% shares in the company for having 0.68 million shares of worth $0.35 million while later fund manager owns 0.21 million shares of worth $0.11 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.49% of company’s outstanding stock.