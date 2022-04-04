Array Technologies Inc. (ARRY): What Makes The Stock Attractive?

Array Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) has seen 1.34 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.52B, closed the recent trade at $12.11 per share which meant it gained $1.17 on the day or 10.69% during that session. The ARRY stock price is -155.99% off its 52-week high price of $31.00 and 33.77% above the 52-week low of $8.02. The 3-month trading volume is 4.03 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Array Technologies Inc. (ARRY) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.03.

Array Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) trade information

Sporting 10.69% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/01/22 when the ARRY stock price touched $12.11 or saw a rise of 3.58%. Year-to-date, Array Technologies Inc. shares have moved -30.27%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -16.23%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Array Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) have changed 11.52%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $22.73, which means that the shares’ value could jump 46.72% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $14.00 while the price target rests at a high of $32.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -164.24% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -15.61% from the levels at last check today.

Array Technologies Inc. (ARRY) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -39.56% over the past 6 months, compared to 28.00% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -1.90%.

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $213.82 million for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $281.19 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $180.57 million and $245.93 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 18.40% for the current quarter and 14.30% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 38.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -5.58%.

ARRY Dividends

Array Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 09 and May 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Array Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.31% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 107.42% with a share float percentage of 108.85%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Array Technologies Inc. having a total of 305 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 16.93 million shares worth more than $265.65 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, FMR, LLC held 12.54% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 12.89 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $202.28 million and represent 9.55% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.02% shares in the company for having 4.07 million shares of worth $42.94 million while later fund manager owns 3.65 million shares of worth $57.22 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.70% of company’s outstanding stock.