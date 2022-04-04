Analysts Are Recommending Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) As A Buy Candidate

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) has seen 1.71 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $35.79B, closed the recent trade at $8.13 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 0.86% during that session. The NU stock price is -50.55% off its 52-week high price of $12.24 and 31.73% above the 52-week low of $5.55. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.72 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 12.30 million shares.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) trade information

Sporting 0.86% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/01/22 when the NU stock price touched $8.13 or saw a rise of 3.9%. Year-to-date, Nu Holdings Ltd. shares have moved -14.07%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.38%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) have changed 9.36%. Short interest in the company has seen 49.75 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.85.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Nu Holdings Ltd. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $401.01 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $443.62 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

NU Dividends

Nu Holdings Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 20.13% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 33.21% with a share float percentage of 41.58%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nu Holdings Ltd. having a total of 22 institutions that hold shares in the company.