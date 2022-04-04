An In-Depth Look At The iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (ICLK) Stock

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) has a beta value of 0.44 and has seen 1.32 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $111.79M, closed the last trade at $1.35 per share which meant it gained $0.17 on the day or 14.41% during that session. The ICLK stock price is -907.41% off its 52-week high price of $13.60 and 22.22% above the 52-week low of $1.05. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.96 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 698.94K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (ICLK) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.60. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.01.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) trade information

Sporting 14.41% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/01/22 when the ICLK stock price touched $1.35 or saw a rise of 2.17%. Year-to-date, iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited shares have moved -70.72%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 18.42%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) have changed -44.21%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.05 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.1.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.37, which means that the shares’ value could jump 81.68% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.00 while the price target rests at a high of $15.87. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1075.56% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -122.22% from current levels.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (ICLK) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -75.54% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 26.60%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $92.93 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $76.14 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $78.69 million and $66.56 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 18.10% for the current quarter and 14.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 24.50% over the past 5 years.

ICLK Dividends

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited is expected to release its next earnings report between March 23 and March 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.92% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 35.92% with a share float percentage of 36.99%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited having a total of 82 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Nuveen Asset Management with over 6.93 million shares worth more than $38.34 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Nuveen Asset Management held 8.19% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Baillie Gifford and Company, with the holding of over 5.33 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $29.46 million and represent 6.29% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account and TIAA-CREF Funds-Emerging Markets Equity Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 5.49% shares in the company for having 4.65 million shares of worth $25.7 million while later fund manager owns 2.75 million shares of worth $18.92 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 3.24% of company’s outstanding stock.