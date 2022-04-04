Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. (ALPP) Shares Are Down -44.79% YTD

Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPP) has seen 1.12 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $170.30M, closed the last trade at $1.06 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.95% during that session. The ALPP stock price is -441.51% off its 52-week high price of $5.74 and 1.89% above the 52-week low of $1.04. The 3-month trading volume is 1.32 million shares.

Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPP) trade information

Sporting 0.95% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/01/22 when the ALPP stock price touched $1.06 or saw a rise of 13.82%. Year-to-date, Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. shares have moved -44.79%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.92%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPP) have changed -28.86%.

Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. (ALPP) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -66.24% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 36.60% over the past 5 years.

ALPP Dividends

Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.49% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.66% with a share float percentage of 5.80%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. having a total of 17 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Claraphi Advisory Network, LLC with over 0.85 million shares worth more than $1.64 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Claraphi Advisory Network, LLC held 0.58% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is AE Wealth Management LLC, with the holding of over 0.16 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.31 million and represent 0.11% of shares outstanding.