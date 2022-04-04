6.42 Gain Turns Tuya Inc. (TUYA) Into A Winning Stock For Investors

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) has seen 1.45 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.68B, closed the last trade at $3.15 per share which meant it gained $0.19 on the day or 6.42% during that session. The TUYA stock price is -746.03% off its 52-week high price of $26.65 and 44.44% above the 52-week low of $1.75. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.04 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.14 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Tuya Inc. (TUYA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.05.

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) trade information

Sporting 6.42% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/01/22 when the TUYA stock price touched $3.15 or saw a rise of 12.26%. Year-to-date, Tuya Inc. shares have moved -49.60%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.78%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) have changed -27.59%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.96 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.61.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.40, which means that the shares’ value could jump 66.49% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.70 while the price target rests at a high of $22.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -598.41% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 14.29% from current levels.

Tuya Inc. (TUYA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Tuya Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -63.83% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 27.27%, compared to 4.70% for the industry.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $75.45 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $91.79 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 9.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -1.30%.

TUYA Dividends

Tuya Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 22 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 14.03% with a share float percentage of 14.03%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tuya Inc. having a total of 72 institutions that hold shares in the company.