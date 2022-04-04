5.48 Gain Turns Alfi Inc. (ALF) Into A Winning Stock For Investors

Alfi Inc. (NASDAQ:ALF) has seen 1.41 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $26.50M, closed the recent trade at $1.71 per share which meant it gained $0.09 on the day or 5.48% during that session. The ALF stock price is -1215.79% off its 52-week high price of $22.50 and 19.88% above the 52-week low of $1.37. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.41 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 682.31K shares.

Alfi Inc. (NASDAQ:ALF) trade information

Sporting 5.48% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/01/22 when the ALF stock price touched $1.71 or saw a rise of 12.76%. Year-to-date, Alfi Inc. shares have moved -29.57%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -15.62%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Alfi Inc. (NASDAQ:ALF) have changed -11.96%. Short interest in the company has seen 85010.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.17.

Alfi Inc. (ALF) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -74.37% over the past 6 months.

ALF Dividends

Alfi Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Alfi Inc. (NASDAQ:ALF)’s Major holders

Insiders own 49.27% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.53% with a share float percentage of 4.99%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Alfi Inc. having a total of 16 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.24 million shares worth more than $1.54 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 1.46% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Jane Street Group, LLC, with the holding of over 46794.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.31 million and represent 0.29% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.07% shares in the company for having 0.17 million shares of worth $1.14 million while later fund manager owns 59722.0 shares of worth $0.39 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.37% of company’s outstanding stock.