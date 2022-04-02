YTRA’s -1.05% Loss This Week Has Revealed Something We Didn’t Know Before

During the last session, Yatra Online Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA)’s traded shares were 0.33 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.73. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.89, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.55% or -$0.09. The 52-week high for the YTRA share is $2.90, that puts it down -53.44 from that peak though still a striking 26.98% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.38. The company’s market capitalization is $104.01M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.28 million shares, and the average trade volume was 135.29K shares over the past three months.

Yatra Online Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) trade information

Yatra Online Inc. (YTRA) registered a -4.55% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.55% in intraday trading to $1.89 this Friday, 04/01/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.05%, and it has moved by 13.17% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -25.00%. The short interest in Yatra Online Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) is 50820.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.39 day(s) to cover.

Yatra Online Inc. (YTRA) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 75.00% this quarter and then jump 116.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 168.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $13.28 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $15.85 million by the end of Mar 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 18.90%. While earnings are projected to return -13.60% in 2022.

YTRA Dividends

Yatra Online Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 30 and February 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Yatra Online Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA)’s Major holders

Yatra Online Inc. insiders own 11.54% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 66.80%, with the float percentage being 75.52%. MAK Capital One LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 39 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 11.43 million shares (or 19.83% of all shares), a total value of $19.78 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.88 million shares, is of Altai Capital Management, L.P.’s that is approximately 8.46% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $8.44 million.

Data provided on Nov 29, 2021 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 14712.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $29571.0 market value.