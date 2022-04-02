Year-To-Date, monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: MNDY) Price Has Decrease -46.43%. Does Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)’s traded shares were 0.38 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $165.39, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.63% or $7.32. The 52-week high for the MNDY share is $450.00, that puts it down -172.08 from that peak though still a striking 31.65% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $113.05. The company’s market capitalization is $8.32B, and the average trade volume was 768.41K shares over the past three months.

monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. MNDY has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.52.

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) trade information

monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) registered a 4.63% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.63% in intraday trading to $165.39 this Friday, 04/01/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.93%, and it has moved by 11.80% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $252.00, which implies an increase of 34.37% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $150.00 and $390.00 respectively. As a result, MNDY is trading at a discount of -135.81% off the target high and 9.31% off the low.

monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that monday.com Ltd. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) shares have gone down -50.32% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -143.61% against 4.90.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $87.83 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $94.1 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 22.00% in 2022.

MNDY Dividends

monday.com Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)’s Major holders

monday.com Ltd. insiders own 36.25% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 60.21%, with the float percentage being 94.44%. Insight Holdings Group, Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 123 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 16.03 million shares (or 36.65% of all shares), a total value of $5.23 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.62 million shares, is of Sapphire Ventures, LLC’s that is approximately 3.71% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $528.81 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Franklin Custodian Funds-Dynatech Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund owns about 0.4 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.91 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $130.08 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.24 million, or about 0.55% of the stock, which is worth about $78.35 million.