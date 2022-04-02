Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: YMAB) Has Dropped -57.35% So Far This Year. Does That Mean Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)’s traded shares were 0.47 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.37. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $13.06, reflecting an intraday gain of 9.93% or $1.18. The 52-week high for the YMAB share is $39.82, that puts it down -204.9 from that peak though still a striking 50.23% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.50. The company’s market capitalization is $624.14M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.37 million shares, and the average trade volume was 792.82K shares over the past three months.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) trade information

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB) registered a 9.93% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.93% in intraday trading to $13.06 this Friday, 04/01/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.93%, and it has moved by 55.66% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -57.35%. The short interest in Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) is 2.57 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.78 day(s) to cover.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB) shares have gone down -55.44% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -37.50% against -0.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -41.70% this quarter and then drop -180.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 73.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $11.12 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $13.9 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $20.75 million and $5.38 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -46.40% and then jump by 158.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -19.60%. While earnings are projected to return 57.00% in 2022.

YMAB Dividends

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)’s Major holders

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 16.07% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 69.15%, with the float percentage being 82.39%. Wellington Management Group, LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 180 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 4.27 million shares (or 9.77% of all shares), a total value of $69.24 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.77 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.33% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $44.86 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB) shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. Data provided on Nov 29, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology owns about 1.33 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $22.73 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.21 million, or about 2.77% of the stock, which is worth about $29.71 million.