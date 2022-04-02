WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ: WKEY):The Stock Was Up 15.66 Percent From Its Lows On Friday, So What’s To Come?

During the last session, WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY)’s traded shares were 0.67 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.81, reflecting an intraday gain of 9.77% or $0.25. The 52-week high for the WKEY share is $15.95, that puts it down -467.62 from that peak though still a striking 15.66% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.37. The company’s market capitalization is $52.77M, and the average trade volume was 283.72K shares over the past three months.

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) trade information

WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY) registered a 9.77% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.77% in intraday trading to $2.81 this Friday, 04/01/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.08%, and it has moved by -1.06% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -79.01%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.00, which implies an increase of 64.88% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.00 and $8.00 respectively. As a result, WKEY is trading at a discount of -184.7% off the target high and -184.7% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -12.30%. While earnings are projected to return -8.40% in 2022.

WKEY Dividends

WISeKey International Holding AG is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY)’s Major holders

WISeKey International Holding AG insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 3.10%, with the float percentage being 3.10%. Susquehanna International Group, LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 18 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.23 million shares (or 0.95% of all shares), a total value of $1.46 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 28400.0 shares, is of Optiver Holding B.v.’s that is approximately 0.11% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.18 million.

Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 1391.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8318.0 market value.