What Will WaveDancer Inc. (NASDAQ: WAVD) Be Like After It Jumps -20.0% From Its Highs?

During the last session, WaveDancer Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD)’s traded shares were 0.45 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.34. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.00, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.30% or -$0.28. The 52-week high for the WAVD share is $6.00, that puts it down -20.0 from that peak though still a striking 63.2% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.84. The company’s market capitalization is $70.40M, and the average trade volume was 215.12K shares over the past three months.

WaveDancer Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD) trade information

WaveDancer Inc. (WAVD) registered a -5.30% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.30% in intraday trading to $5.00 this Friday, 04/01/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.76%, and it has moved by 18.76% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 76.68%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 37.70%. While earnings are projected to return 153.60% in 2022.

WAVD Dividends

WaveDancer Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

WaveDancer Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD)’s Major holders

WaveDancer Inc. insiders own 48.58% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.63%, with the float percentage being 3.17%. Lafayette Investments, Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 10 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.12 million shares (or 0.92% of all shares), a total value of $0.62 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 37800.0 shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 0.28% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.19 million.