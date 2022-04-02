What To Expect As Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RYTM) Delivers An -10.01% Gain In 6 Months

During the last session, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)’s traded shares were 0.41 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.45. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $11.78, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.26% or $0.26. The 52-week high for the RYTM share is $23.35, that puts it down -98.22 from that peak though still a striking 48.98% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.01. The company’s market capitalization is $561.91M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.54 million shares, and the average trade volume was 572.23K shares over the past three months.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) trade information

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) registered a 2.26% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.26% in intraday trading to $11.78 this Friday, 04/01/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.76%, and it has moved by 32.51% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -46.89%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $23.89, which implies an increase of 50.69% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9.00 and $40.00 respectively. As a result, RYTM is trading at a discount of -239.56% off the target high and 23.6% off the low.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) shares have gone down -10.01% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -173.57% against -0.90.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -4.40%. While earnings are projected to return 53.80% in 2022, the next five years will return 16.10% per annum.

RYTM Dividends

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)’s Major holders